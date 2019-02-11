The Grayson College softball team opened the season with a pair of shutout victories against Paris Junior College on Monday.

The Lady Vikings completed the sweep with a 14-0 victory in five innings. Kaylee Walters was 2-for-3 with a home run and five RBI, Eden Lawson was 3-for-4 with four RBI and three runs, Cheyenne Stark was 2-for-2, drove in a run and scored twice and Jade Miller singled, walked twice and scored twice for Grayson (2-0).

Carmen Eilertsen and Sarah Azlin combined on the four-hit shutout.

In Game 1, Kamrie Harrison homered, drove in three runs and scored twice as the lady Vikings earned a 16-0 victory in five innings.

Eilertsen was 3-for-3, drove in a run and scored twice, Stark singled, drove in a run and scored three times and Skylar Shedlock and Miller each finished with a double and two RBI for Grayson, which broke the game open with a nine-run fourth inning.

Angelia Va’a and Azlin combined on the three-hit shutout.