Hadley Williams had 14 points and nine rebounds as Pottsboro edged Bells, 44-43, in a Class 3A Region II bi-district contest at Sherman on Monday night.

Riley Westervelt added 12 points and eight rebounds, Hannah Fellinger totaled 12 points, four rebounds and five steals and Autumn Graley grabbed five rebounds for Pottsboro (23-7), which did not lead until 17 seconds left in the game and outscored the Lady Panthers by 11 in the fourth quarter to pull off the comeback.

The Lady Cardinals will face Edgewood in the area round later this week.

Gabby Smith had 12 points, Alexis Grove added 11 points and Haley Arledge and Kayton Arnold each finished with six points apiece for Bells (21-10).

Van Alstyne 67, Gunter 63

McKINNEY — Maegan Thomas led four Lady Panthers in double figures with 16 points as Van Alstyne defeated Gunter in a Class 3A Region II bi-district contest at McKinney North on Monday night.

Torin Riddick chipped in 14 points, Emma Donald added 12 points, Avery Duncan totaled 10 points and Micah Welch chipped in eight points for Van Alstyne (22-8), which will face either Hampton Prep or Lone Oak in the area round later this week.

Tori Gittens had 28 points, nine rebounds, five assists and three steals, Sara Putnicki chipped in 20 points and 10 rebounds and Bri Carr finished with 10 points and four steals for Gunter (18-11).

Howe 56, Callisburg 31

Ally Harvey had 18 points and 11 rebounds as Howe defeated Callisburg in a Class 3A Region II bi-district contest at Sherman on Monday night.

Sierra Copeland chipped in 11 points and 12 rebounds, Calley Vick added scored 11 points and Cassidy Anderson finished with eight points and four rebounds for Howe (22-9), which faces Alba-Golden in the area round later this week.

Callisburg finishes at 12-17.

Boys

District 12-2A

Tom Bean 82, Sam Rayburn 55

IVANHOE — Ben Lind had 27 points, 14 rebounds, three steals and three blocks as second-place Tom Bean closed out the regular season with a victory against Sam Rayburn on Monday night.

Ryan Weems added 12 points, five rebounds and three steals, Asa Osbourn chipped in 10 points and five rebounds, Michael Cooper totaled eight points, seven rebounds, four assists and four steals, Caleb Higgs and Lance Pauler each scored eight points and Zach Lusk grabbed nine rebounds for Tom Bean (25-6, 8-2), which opens the playoffs next week.

Lindsay 71, Tioga 35

LINDSAY — Landon Thompson scored 10 points as fourth-place Tioga lost to district champion Lindsay to close out the regular season on Monday night.

Clay Mott added eight points for Tioga, which faces Muenster in a Class 2A Region II bi-district contest at 6 p.m. on Feb. 19 at Gainesville.

Valley View 58, Collinsville 16

COLLINSVILLE — The Collinsville Pirates ended the season with a district loss against third-place Valley View on Monday night.

Collinsville finished fifth in the district standings.