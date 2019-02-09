FRISCO — A pair of Whitesboro wrestlers advanced to the region meet for the first time after their performances at the District 8-5A meet on Saturday.

Kira Phillips and Madison Jeffcoat will compete in the 5A Region II meet on Friday at Frisco Wakeland.

Phillips won the bronze medal in her weight class with a 7-4 victory over Frisco Liberty’s Emily Corona for the best district finish in the program’s history.

On the boys side, Elizon Lopez finished fifth and was just short of qualifying for regionals. Kendall Foster also competed for the Bearcats.