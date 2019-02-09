BETHANY, Okla. — Cierra Rangel exploded for 18 second-half points but Southeastern Oklahoma State’s second-half rally fell short in a 54-46 loss to Southern Nazarene in Great American Conference action on Saturday afternoon.

Rangel led all scorers with 18 points hitting a trio of threes and going 9-of-11 at the free throw line, all in the second half.

Briley Moon added 15 with three threes as well and Alix Robinson finished with seven points.

Moon led the way on the boards with seven while Tracy Johnson added five for the Storm (11-9, 9-7).