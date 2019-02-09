BETHANY, Okla. — Southeastern Oklahoma State shot over 50 percent from the field en route to a season sweep of No. 10 Southern Nazarene with an 81-77 victory in Great American Conference action on Saturday afternoon.

Kevin Buckingham led all scorers with 28 points.

Jett Jobe turned in 13 points while Kellen Manek and Kayo Goncalves each finished with 10 points as the Savage Storm (14-6, 10-6) snapped the Crimson Storm’s 26-game home court winning streak.

Jobe dished out a five assists.

Buckingham also led with seven rebounds, while Goncalves pulled down six and Manek added five.