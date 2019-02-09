PRINCETON — After playing to a scoreless tie in regulation, the Sherman Bearcats earned the extra point by topping Princeton in a shootout, 4-3, in the District 10-5A opener on Friday night.

Jacob Prado picked up the shutout while Michael Valencia, Edgar Ramirez, Samuel Sanchez and Eric Garcia-Quiroz converted in the shootout.

Sherman (4-5-6, 0-0-1), hosts Wylie East at 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday night at Bearcat Stadium.

McKinney North 5, Denison 0

The Denison Yellow Jackets suffered a shutout loss against McKinney North in the 10-5A opener at Munson Stadium on Friday night.

Denison (10-4, 0-1) host Lovejoy at 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday night at Munson Stadium.

Girls

District 10-5A

Princeton 4, Sherman 1

Princeton scored two early goals to set the tone and the Sherman Lady Bearcats were unable to rally in a district-opening loss against Princeton at Bearcat Stadium on Friday night.

Sandra Marin scored in the second half for Sherman (4-8-2, 0-1), which plays at Wylie East at 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday night.

McKinney North 5, Denison 0

McKINNEY — The Denison Lady Yellow Jackets suffered a shutout loss against McKinney North in the district opener on Friday night.

Denison (10-4, 0-1) plays at Lovejoy at 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday night.

Emilie Torres had a hat trick for McKinney North (6-3-5, 1-0).