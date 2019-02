TERRELL — Camryn Givens had 31 points, 12 rebounds and two blocks during Grayson College’s 89-87 victory against Southwestern Christian College in North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference action on Saturday afternoon.

Jahmir Williams added 21 points, eight assists and three rebounds for Grayson (11-13, 2-8), which plays at Weatherford at 4 p.m. on Feb. 16.

Southwestern Christian made a shot with 1.4 seconds left to earn the victory.