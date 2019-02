TERRELL — Jordan Lewis scored 24 points as Grayson College defeated Southwestern Christian College, 92-52, in North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference action on Saturday afternoon.

Manna Mensah added 23 points and Thallan Howard finished with 15 points and 11 rebounds for the Lady Vikings (12-13, 7-4), who play at Weatherford at 2 p.m. on Feb. 16.