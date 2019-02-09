BEAUMONT — Cordell Dunn Jr. was 2-for-3 with a double, two RBI and scored as Grayson College won its first game of the season, 6-2, against Baton Rouge in conference action at Lamar University on Saturday afternoon.

Brandon Talley doubled, drove in two runs and scored twice, Braydon Webb tripled and scored twice, Omar Cervantes doubled and Blake Rambusch was 2-for-4 for Grayson (1-2), which faces Odessa at 9 a.m. and and Alvin at noon today at Alvin.

Rorik Maltrud got the win by allowing a run on five hits in five innings with 10 strikeouts and two walks.

Steve Hayward earned the save with four innings of two-hit ball, allowing a hit and striking out three.