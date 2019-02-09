GUNTER — Clay Lemons scored 17 of his 23 points in the second have as Gunter clinched a playoff spot with a 63-39 victory against S&S in District 9-3A action on Friday night.

Kyle Watson and Kobe Hunter each added 11 points and Zander Turned chipped in 10 points for Gunter (18-9, 7-4), which is locked into the third seed and will the District 10-3A runner-up to open the playoffs. The Tigers finish district play at fourth-place Ponder on Tuesday night.

Cole Sloan and Bryce Darnell each scored eight points while Hunter Jones and Konnor Skaggs chipped in five points for S&S (2-23, 0-12), which has had its season come to an end.

Pottsboro 50, Ponder 31

POTTSBORO — Kai Barr scored 23 points as second-place Pottsboro beat fourth-place Ponder in 9-3A action on Friday night.

Jaxon Recer added 13 points and Blake Dyer chipped in 11 points for Pottsboro (28-3, 9-2), which plays at Callisburg on Tuesday night.

Ponder (12-19, 5-6) fell into a tie with Pilot Point for the district’s final playoff spot. Ponder hosts third-place Gunter to end the regular season on Tuesday while Pilot Point plays at first-place Whitesboro.

District 10-5A

Princeton 85, Sherman 44

PRINCETON — The Sherman Bearcats were eliminated from playoff contention with a loss against third-place Princeton in district action on Friday night.

The Bearcats (9-21, 1-8) needed to win to keep their hopes alive going into their home finale against Wylie East, which was also eliminated from the postseason chase, on Tuesday night.

Princeton (17-7, 6-3) is locked into the third seed for the playoffs.

District 10-3A

Van Alstyne 67, Blue Ridge 43

VAN ALSTYNE — Samuel Tormos scored 26 points as Van Alstyne gained sole possession of first place after its victory against Blue Ridge on Friday night.

Brock Powers added 10 points, Tyler Sperry chipped in nine points and Drelin Davis and Cam Montgomery each totaled five points for Van Alstyne (19-13, 10-1), which took over the top of the standings after Bonham’s loss against Leonard. The Panthers will clinched the outright district title and top seed for the playoffs with a win at Bells in the season-finale on Tuesday. A loss would force VA and Bonham to break a first-place tie and determine the top two seeds for the playoffs.

Jonathon Garza scored 10 points, Ross Feagins added nine points, Utah Porath totaled seven points and Christian Enloe totaled six points for fifth-place Blue Ridge (11-21, 3-8).

Whitewright 60, Howe 56

HOWE — Dylan Cordell scored 19 points as fourth-place Whitewright defeated Howe in district action on Friday night.

Aaron Pitt and Jordan Meixelsperger chipped in 12 points apiece while Seth Jackson and Kylan Watson totaled seven points for Whitewright (20-11, 6-5), which is locked into the fourth seed and will open the playoffs against 9-3A champion Whitesboro. The Tigers host third-place Leonard to finish the regular season on Tuesday night.

Howe (8-18, 1-10) closes out the season at Blue Ridge on Tuesday.

District 12-2A

Tom Bean 57, Lindsay 55, OT

TOM BEAN — Michael Cooper’s basket with six seconds left in overtime gave second-place Tom Bean a district victory over first-place Lindsay on Friday night.

Cooper finished with nine points, six rebounds and three steals, Ben Lind had 13 points, 19 rebounds and four blocks, Asa Osbourn chipped in 13 points, four steals and three rebounds and Ryan Weems finished with 11 points, eight rebounds and three assists for Tom Bean (24-6, 7-2), which closes out the season at Sam Rayburn on Tuesday night. A Tomcat win and Lindsay loss against Tioga would mean the two would share the district title.

Valley View 53, Tioga 43

VALLEY VIEW — The fourth-place Tioga Bulldogs suffered a district loss against third-place Valley View on Friday night.

Tioga, which is locked into the fourth seed for the playoffs, travels to first-place Lindsay on Tuesday night to close out the regular season.

TAPPS District 2-3A

Irving Highlands 80, Texoma Christian 76

Tex Monk scored 22 points during second-place Texoma Christian’s loss against third-place Irving Highlands to close out district play on Friday night.

Griffin Stange added 15 points, Weston Chaddick chipped in 12 points and Caleb Roberts totaled 10 points for Texoma Christian (14-12, 9-3), which will host an opponent to be determined in the 3A region semifinals on Feb. 19.

Girls

TAPPS District 2-3A

Texoma Christian 52, Irving Highlands 39

T’anne Boyd scored 15 points as Texoma Christian finished off an undefeated district run with a home victory against Irving Highlands on Friday night.

Cana Miller added 13 points, Tinsley Love chipped in 12 points and Emily Wagnitz totaled eight points for Texoma Christian (17-7, 12-0), which will open the playoffs by hosting Amarillo San Jacinto at 11 a.m. on Saturday. It was also the 300th career victory for head coach Mark Ellison.

Non-district

Collinsville 74, Gunter 52

COLLINSVILLE — Brittney Fields scored 22 points as Collinsville defeated Gunter in non-district action on Friday afternoon.

Carrie Johnson added 19 points and Gracie Cavin chipped in 11 points for Collinsville (29-1), which faces Alvord in a Class 2A Region II bi-district game at 6 p.m. on Tuesday at Gainesville.

Tori Gittens scored 22 points, Sarah Putnicki added 10 points and Blakely Esnard and Channing Clement each chipped in five points for Gunter (18-10), which will face Van Alstyne in a Class 3A Region II bi-district contest at 6:30 p.m. on Monday at McKinney North.