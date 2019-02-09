Bryce Frank poured in 27 points and grabbed 12 rebounds and the Austin College women’s basketball team rolled past Colorado College, 81-52, in Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference as the ‘Roos celebrated Senior Night in Hughey Gym.

Frank made 12-of-18 shots to get her 27 points, and with her 12 rebounds notched the 52nd double-double of her career. That ties former ‘Roo Katy Williams for the most in SCAC history.

Reagan Chiaverini came off the bench to score 13 points, and Natalie McCoy, Addison Walling and Ally Longaker each scored eight points. Ann Savage had seven points, five rebounds, five assists, and three steals.

Austin College (19-4, 12-2) heads out on the road for its final two regular-season match-ups, heading first to Texas Lutheran on Friday before taking on Southwestern on Saturday as they vie for the SCAC regular season title.