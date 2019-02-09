The Austin College men’s basketball team closed out the home portion of its schedule with a big win on Saturday night, topping Colorado College, 74-68, in Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference at Hughey Gym.

Devin Roland scored 20 points and Kam Hogan came off the bench to chip in 14 points as four ‘Roos notched double figures in the scoring column. Austin College (8-15, 4-10) was able to hold off a late charge by the Tigers to earn a much needed victory as the ‘Roos fight for a spot in the SCAC Tournament.

Roland added six boards, two steals, and two blocked shots to his 20-point effort and Hogan was 3-of-3 from deep and scored all 14 of his points after half-time. Justice Mercadel and Luke Brumbaugh each chipped in 12 points in the win with Mercadel also dishing out six assists and coming away with four steals.

Austin College heads out on the road to close out the regular season, taking on Texas Lutheran on Friday and Southwestern on Saturday.