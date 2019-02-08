DURANT, Okla. — Southeastern Oklahoma State got 17 points from Neely Noel off the bench but Oklahoma Baptist;s last-second shot beat the Savage Storm 74-72, in Great American Conference action on Thursday night in Bloomer Sullivan Arena.

Katie Webb added 14 points, Briley Moon chipped in 13 points and Tracy Johnson finished with 12 points.

The Storm (11-8, 9-6) shot 43.6 percent from the field and 39.5 percent on three-pointers but made just 9-of-16 free throws.

Tracy Johnson handed out nine assists and Moon totaled six.

Alix Robinson led the way on the glass with seven rebounds while Cierra Rangel was next with four.