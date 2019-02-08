DURANT, Okla. — A total of 20 Southeastern Oklahoma State athletes from the fall sports of football, volleyball and cross country have earned Great American Conference academic all-conference honors.

Of the 20 honorees, 11 of them come from the Savage Storm football team, followed by six members of the volleyball squad, and three cross country runners.

Overall following the fall portion of the 2018-19 season of competition, the GAC recognized 371 student-athletes who achieved Academic All-Conference honors in the sports of football, volleyball, men’s and women’s soccer and men’s and women’s cross country, 11 more than the previous high for those six sports.

“It never ceases to amaze me the level of excellence achieved by GAC student athletes,” GAC Commissioner Will Prewitt said. “They continue to raise the standard around the conference. I commend all of these student-athletes for finding balance between their work in the classroom and on the field of play.”

For student-athletes to be recognized on the academic all-conference team, they must have reached sophomore athletic and academic standing (true freshmen and redshirt freshmen are not eligible) and must have completed at least one full academic year at the nominating institution. In addition, their grade-point average must be a minimum of 3.30 based on the 4.0 system. The GPA shall be cumulative for the athlete’s entire collegiate career.

Southeastern Academic All-GAC Honorees

Football — Devon Blanton, Joel Carlos, Geoff Davis, Kevin Gray, Daniel Green, Rollin Kinsaul, Matt Morse, Austin Skinner, Tyler Stovall, CJ Shavers, Ryan Taylor.

Volleyball — Arianna Baker, Caitlin Cosby, Erika Costain, Caroline Griffith, Abageal Jameson, Grace Shehadeh.

Cross Country — Rebekah Christman, Lindsey Klasek, Skye Summers.