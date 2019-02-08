DURANT, Okla. — Kevin Buckingham and Jett Jobe combined for more than half of Southeastern’s points in an 80-64 victory over Oklahoma Baptist in Great American Conference action on Thursday night in Bloomer Sullivan Arena.

Buckingham scored 28 points on 11-of-17 shooting while Jobe finished with 20 for the second straight game and was 6-of-9 from the floor, including a 4-of-6 effort from beyond the arc.

Al Ervin joined the pair in double-figures with 14 points.

Jobe also dished out a game-high six assists and Adam Dworsky handed out four.

Buckingham completed his eighth double-double of the season with a game-high 14 rebounds while Kellen Manek hauled in eight and Ervin pulled down seven for the Storm (13-6, 9-6).