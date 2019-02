Jaekwon Carlyle had 18 points and seven assists during Grayson College’s 100-79 loss against Temple College in North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference action at home on Wednesday night.

Brennen Woods added 18 points and six rebounds off the bench, Raymond Kowalski III made five three-pointers and finished with 17 points for the Vikings (11-11, 2-7).

Grayson plays at Southwestern Christian College at 4 p.m. on Saturday afternoon.