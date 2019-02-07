A sure sign that spring is approaching is the run of fly fishing events across the state of Texas in coming weeks, gatherings that will fill the calendar as wintertime begins to wane.

Granted, a few of these events are a good drive away from Texomaland, the kind of road trips that only the most serious local fly rodders might consider taking on.

That includes this weekend’s 27th annual Dr. Ed Rizzolo Fly Tying Festival, held each February by the Texas Flyfishers of Houston (www.texasflyfishers.org).

If you’re interested in attending, the event runs from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. this Saturday, Feb. 9 at Bethany Christian Church (located at 3223 Wertheimer in Houston). The cost is $10 for adults, $8 for seniors (62 and up), $14 for families, $5 for youth under 18, and free for Scouts in uniform.

I mention this faraway fly fishing event for several reasons. First, because it’s likely the premiere fly tying event held in the state each year, drawing dozens of Texas, Louisiana, and Ark/La/Tex region tiers demonstrating what they do best.

The event also has serious star power, luring such iconic fly anglers and fly tiers in past years including the likes of Rich Strolis, Blane Chocklett, Drew Chicone, Charlie Craven, Dave Hughes, Tim Borski, Bob Clouser, A.K. Best and the late Jack Gartside.

If you know anything about fly fishing, that’s a Mount Rushmore kind of list and then some, some of the best to ever pick up a long rod and/or sit down at a fly tying vise. If you subscribe to Fly Fisherman magazine — and you should if you like the fly rod — those names fill the pages of many issues.

And this year’s event will be no less special, thanks to the headlining appearance of deer hair specialist Pat Cohen (www.rusuperfly.com), a New Yorker who is the unquestioned king of turning tufts of deer hair into big bass producing poppers, divers, frogs, and streamers.

Cohen will be on hand at this Saturday’s Ed Rizzolo Fly Tying event to give a discourse on stacking deer hair to make poppers that are as good as any being turned out in these modern times. If you like fishing deer hair poppers and you like catching sizable bass on a fly rod, it’s worth the drive to Houston to hear him instruct on the craft that he excels at.

As mentioned above, there are also plenty of other fly tiers that will be in attendance too. That includes Van Alstyne’s own Jerry Hamon, the president of the Texas Council of Fly Fishers International.

Hamon, who is a kayak fishing expert and a pro staffer for several companies, will be on hand in Houston this Saturday. So if you happen to make the journey south, be sure to look up one of Texoma’s resident experts in fly fishing and say hello.

Much closer to home this weekend, another event will lure in some of the top experts in fly fishing as the Orvis store in Plano hosts a special Texas Coast on the Fly presentation. Scheduled to run Saturday, Feb 9 from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m., the event will be held at the store location at 2412 Preston Road.

First up in Plano will be Alvin Dedeaux, owner of All Water Guides (www.allwaterguides.com) down in central Texas and along the Texas Gulf Coast.

A well known ambassador for such recognized brands as Orvis, YETI Coolers, and Howler Brothers, Dedeaux guides on the largemouth bass filled lower Colorado River below Austin, the rainbow trout tailwater fishery on the Guadalupe River near New Braunfels, and the redfish rich saltwater on the Lone Star State’s middle coastline.

In a presentation that will run from 11-11:30 a.m., Dedeaux will discuss fishing opportunities near Port Aransas, Rockport, and Port O’Connor. He will also talk about effectively casting into the wind and how to turn the wind to your advantage when out on the water with a fly rod in your hand.

Also in attendance in Plano this Saturday will be the gentleman who calls himself “The Fly Geek,” renowned central Texas commercial fly tier Matt Bennett (www.flygeek.net). Bennett, who is a featured tier for Umpqua Feather Merchants thanks to such patterns as his Lunch Money baitfish streamer, will talk on baitfish flies from 11:40 a.m. until 12:10 p.m. and on crustacean flies from 1-1:30 p.m.

Others who will give talks on Texas fly fishing opportunities along the coast include Bryan Robinson of Fly Fish South Padre Island (who will talk from 12:20 until 12:50 p.m.) and William Townsend of Baffin Bay Rod & Gun Club (who will talk from 1:40 until 2:10 p.m.). All of that will be topped off from 2:20 until 3 p.m. when the experts on hand help attendees learn more of the ins and outs of successful fly casting.

While the event is free, a raffle will be held for a large hand-painted fly box featuring a redfish, the Texas flag, and a Lone Star State coastal scene. Other raffle prizes will be given out and all monies raised will go to benefit Reel Recovery.

One last thing about the Orvis Plano event — if you plan to attend, help them out by calling in an RSVP at 972-596-7529.

Next weekend on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department will get into the late wintertime fly fishing act as the agency hosts its annual Fly Fish Texas show down in Athens at the Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center.

Running from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m., the free event will celebrate the sport of fly fishing in Texas as well as give instruction on the basics of fly tying and fly casting.

Seminars, demonstrations, and fly tying activities will be given by a number of presenters including three classes taught by the local Red River Fly Fishers club (www.rrff.org). Those classes include Beginning Fly Tying, Basic Fishing Knots and Fly Fishing 101, classes that advanced registration is required for due to a class size limit of 10 students.

Not to be outdone, the Dallas Fly Fishers club will be on hand to teach morning and afternoon fly fishing certification classes too.

Other topics to be discussed at the event’s various seminars include the following: Fly Fishing the Republic of Texas, Fly Fishing Photography, Essential Texas Warmwater Flies, Lake Athens Bass on the Fly, Fly Fishing the Llano River, Fly Fishing the White and Norfork Rivers in Arkansas and What Fish Eat.

For registration and/or additional information on the TPWD fly fishing event next weekend down in Athens, visit the agency’s website at www.tpwd.texas.gov or call event coordinator Rebecca Sellers at 903-670-2266.

Believe it or not, that’s not all for the month of February as another one of the state’s long running premiere events will take place down in Central Texas on the Guadalupe River.

That’s where the Guadalupe River Trout Unlimited chapter — the largest TU chapter in the U.S. with more than 5,500 members — will hold its annual GRTU TroutFest Texas Expo from Feb. 22-24 at the Lazy L&L Campground in Canyon Lake, Texas.

With the TroutFest Texas TU Banquet on Feb. 22 (where trout fishing guru Pat Dorsey of Evergreen, Colo. and fly fishing adventurer Meredith McCord of Houston, Texas will speak) and the TroutFest Texas Movie Night on Feb. 23, tickets for the event vary in price (depending on the event) from $20 dollars and up.

At the Expo on Saturday and Sunday that weekend, various activities will be held including fly casting lessons, presentations by guides and outfitters, presentations by equipment manufacturers, events geared towards women and youth fly fishers, rod building classes, on-the-water watercraft demos, and booths manned by a variety of companies and experts.

For more information on the GRTU TroutFest, visit www.grtu.org.

And if all of the above isn’t enough, believe it or not, there are two more fly fishing events in the near future, albeit next month in March.

Those include the third annual TRWD Flyfest at the (Trinity) River Park Trailhead in Fort Worth. In years past, my good friends Steve Hollensed, Rob Woodruff, and Jenny Mayrell-Woodruff have all been presenters at this event, which is scheduled this year on Saturday, March 9. (Editor’s Note: while I’m not sure who the 2019 presenters are just yet, I’ll find out ASAP).

And finally, there’s the third annual Texas Fly Fishing & Brew Festival in Plano, an event slated to take place at the Plano Event Center on the weekend of March 23-24.

Headlining this growing event will be an incredible lineup of fly fishing and fly tying experts including muskie and smallmouth bass expert Blane Chocklett; big brown trout guru Steve Dally of Dally’s Ozark Fly Fishers on the White River in Arkansas; fly casting expert Ed Jaworowski; Florida bass and saltwater expert Joe Mahler; Colorado’s South Platte River big trout expert and author Landon Mayer; fishing and outdoor photography expert Brian O’Keefe; eastern Oklahoma’s legendary fly tier, fly fishing expert and writer Dave Whitlock; and Grayson County’s own Jerry Hamon.

If you’re a fly fisher, the next several weeks are filled with amazing opportunities to learn more about fly fishing, fly tying, and catching fish on the fly here in Texas.

And if you’re not a fly fisher, these events are a “Who’s Who” list of experts that can help you learn one of the most fun — and most challenging ways — to catch a fish, one that takes a fly at the end of a fly rod.