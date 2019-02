Manna Mensah scored 17 points and Grayson College held off Temple College, 70-64, in North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference action at home on Wednesday night.

India Green added 11 points and Journey Greene grabbed 12 rebounds for the Lady Vikings (11-13, 6-4), who moved into a tie for fourth place in the conference standings.

Grayson plays at Southwestern Christian College at 2 p.m. on Saturday afternoon.