I want to apologize to my readers for this week’s short column. Susan is in the hospital and I’m running back-and-forth and haven’t had time to even think much about going fishing. She is supposed to get out Thursday if everything goes right.

As I have written in my other columns, I’m having a lot more no-fish days than fish days. I’m not the only one as some really good fishermen are in the same boat. As I wrote last week on the Little Dixie Bass Club results, when that many good Texoma fishermen can’t catch more fish than they did it shows times are tough.

After another big high school tournament last Saturday out of Highport, the results didn’t get any better.

While all fish were released in Highport, you people figuring on going out there and catching those ABC fish might be disappointed. There were 181 boats fishing with 262 fishermen and only 39 fish were caught.

Now granted these are high school fishing teams but they are still good fishermen. Alamost all the people providing the boats have advanced electronics that can tell you what color clothes the bass are wearing and show it on their TV size screens.

Most of the boats carry turtle stabbers to hold them in place while they fish. This just might be a reminder that while you can have every edge in modern gear on our boats for bass fishing, a good dose of luck don’t hurt.

Top 10 places and schools follow. The Weatherford Christian team of Drake and Blake Heid came in first with the only limit of five fish weighing 12.39 pounds, second was Aledo’s Caiden Corfal and Callie Cartwright at 8.67 pounds and third was the Grandbury team of Grant Jennings and Hunter Winchester with 8.46 pounds.

In fourth place was Azle Christian’s Cayden Cudd and Kobe Schott with 7.40 pounds, fifth place was Cleburne’s Grant King and Garvin Roberts with 6.31 pounds and sixth place was Azle Christian’s Mason Adams and Brynden Guardiola at 6.14 pounds.

Rounding out the top 10 in seventh was Fort Worth Christian’s Christian Greenberg and Joe Robinson with 5.27 pounds, Burleson’s Kenny Price and Malachi Robels as eighth at 4.86 pounds, ninth place was Covenant Classical’s Connor Optiz and John Bennet at 4.56 pounds and 10th was Nazarene Christian’s Emily Wisdom and Aubrey Jones with 4.39 pounds.

If I was going fishing now I might think twice about black bass and go looking for stripers as they seem to be biting a lot better.

Hoping I can get out next week, if i can get my boat out of Gary Stewart’s Boat Hospital. This crazy weather might be a good time to take a fishing break.