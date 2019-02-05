DURANT, Okla. — Errors proved costly as Southeastern Oklahoma State dropped its home opener, 12-4, against Northwest Missouri State at The Ballpark in Durant on Tuesday.

Bryce Deatherage turned in a three-hit outing to pace Southeastern (1-3) while adding a pair of RBI and Colton Buckner hit a solo homer.

Davis Jenks, Joseph Cerda, and Luke Thomas each added a hit, while Thomas accounted for the remaining RBI.

Collin Jameson got the start and allowed five runs, four earned, on five hits in 2.1 innings of work for the Storm, which host Washburn in a four-game series this weekend starting at 2 p.m. on Friday.