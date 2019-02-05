Will Quillen went 2-for-3 and drove in a run during of Grayson College’s 12-4 season-opening loss against Seminole State at Dub Hayes Field on Tuesday afternoon.

Braydon Webb singled, drove in a run and scored, Brandon Talley walked twice and scored and Josh Rodriguez singled and scored for Grayson, which plays at San Jacinto at 6 p.m. on Friday.

Seminole State built a 12-0 victory through five innings before the Vikings scored four times in the eighth.

Ryan Rickett took the loss, allowing six runs, five earned, on seven hits with four strikeouts and two walks in 1.2 innings.