The Sherman boys soccer team closed out non-district play with a 1-0 loss against Royse City at Bearcat Stadium on Tuesday night.

Royse City’s goal came in the 18th minute of the first half and while Sherman (4-5-5) with a better second half it was unable to capitalize on any chances for the tying goal the rest of the way.

The Bearcats open District 10-5A action at Princeton at 7:15 p.m. on Friday night.