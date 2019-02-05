POTTSBORO — Hadley Williams had 18 points and four rebounds as Pottsboro claimed a share of the District 9-3A title with a 44-29 victory against S&S to close out the regular season on Tuesday night.

Riley Westvervelt added 10 points, 10 rebounds and four steals and Hannah Fellinger chipped in seven points, five rebounds and three steals for Pottsboro (21-7, 11-1), which will need to determine the tie-breaker with Ponder for the district’s top two playoff seeds.

S&S (13-20, 4-8) was eliminated from the playoffs with the loss.

Callisburg 50, Whitesboro 40

WHITESBORO — Libby Langford had 21 points, 22 rebounds and eight steals during Whitesboro’s season-ending loss against Callisburg in 9-3A action on Tuesday night.

Maggie McCorkle added seven points, five rebounds and three assists, Haylee Boren chipped in seven points and six rebounds and BreeAnn Beste grabbed six rebounds for Whitesboro (6-25, 1-11).

Callisburg (5-7, 12-16) clinched the fourth and final playoff spot with the victory and S&S’ loss against Pottsboro. The lady Wildcats will face Howe in the first round of the playoffs next week.

District 10-3A

Howe 56, Bonham 17

HOWE — Ally Harvey had 21 points and nine rebounds as first-place Howe close out the district play with a victory against Bonham on Tuesday night.

Trinity Williams added 10 points and seven rebounds, Calley Vick scored seven points, Gianna Henry totaled six points and four rebounds and Sierra Copeland grabbed five rebounds for Howe (21-9, 11-1), which will take on Callisburg in the bi-district round of the playoffs next week.

The Lady Bulldogs had a 19-0 lead after the first quarter.

Van Alstyne 61, Whitewright 35

VAN ALSTYNE — Avery Duncan scored 20 points as Van Alstyne finished off district play with a victory against Whitewright on Tuesday night.

Emma Donald made five three-pointers and finished with 17 points while Maegan Thomas totaled nine points for Van Alstyne (21-8, 9-3), which clinched second place outright after Bells’ loss against Blue Ridge. The Lady Panthers will open the playoffs against Gunter next week.

Jy Johnson scored 13 points, Amaya Rice added seven points and Natalie Alexander chipped in five points for Whitewright (10-21, 1-11).

Blue Ridge 56, Bells 52

BELLS — Haley Arledge had 18 points and six rebounds during Bells’ loss against Blue Ridge to close out district play on Tuesday night.

Cheznie Hale added 10 points, Courtney Davidson added nine points and Gabby Smith finished with six points for Bells (21-9, 8-4), which dropped to third place and will face either Pottsboro or Ponder in the bi-district round of the postseason next week.

District 12-2A

Collinsville 57, Lindsay 39

COLLINSVILLE — Brittney Fields scored 18 points as Collinsville finished off an undefeated district run with a victory against second-place Lindsay on Tuesday night.

Carrie Johnson added 13 points and Gracie Cavin chipped in 10 points for Collinsville (28-1, 10-0), which opens the playoffs next week against Alvord at 6 p.m. on Tuesday at Gainesville.

The Lady Pirates will host Gunter for a warm-up at 3:30 p.m. on Friday.

Tom Bean 78, Tioga 11

TOM BEAN — Emmy Pennell scored 20 points as Tom Bean finished its season with a victory against Tioga on Tuesday night.

Emma Lowing added 17 points, Katie Lind chipped in 16 points, Natalie Chapman finished with 12 points and Taylor Brown totaled seven points for Tom Bean.

TAPPS District 2-3A

TCS 43, Dallas Lutheran 16

Tinsley Love scored 17 points as first-place Texoma Christian defeated third-place Dallas Lutheran to clinch the outright district title on Tuesday night.

Cana Miller added 11 points and Jennifer Cogswell chipped in seven points for Texoma Christian (16-7, 11-0).