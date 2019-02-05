VAN ALSTYNE — Samuel Tormos scored 36 points and District 10-3A co-leader Van Alstyne escaped with a 64-63 victory against fourth-place Whitewright on Tuesday night.

Tyler Sperry and Cam Montgomery each finished with nine points for Van Alstyne (18-13, 9-1), which stayed tied with Bonham in the loss column atop the standings. The Panthers host Blue Ridge on Friday night

Jordan Meixelsperger scored 31 points while Seth Jackson added 14 points and Dylan Cordell chipped in 10 points for Whitewright (19-11, 5-5), which plays at Howe on Friday.

District 10-3A

Bonham 55, Howe 51

HOWE —The Howe Bulldogs suffered a loss against first-place Bonham in 10-3A action on Tuesday night.

Howe (8-17, 1-9) will host Whitewright in district action on Friday.

Josh Ukpe scored 14 points, Tyler Rodriguez chipped in 13 points, Tanner Reaves totaled 11 points and Noah Shellman added 10 points for Bonham (25-5, 10-1), which set the program record for victories. The Warriors play at third-place Leonard on Friday.

Blue Ridge 64, Bells 62

BELLS — The Bells Panthers suffered a 10-3A loss against Blue Ridge on Tuesday night.

Bells has the district bye on Friday and then closes out the regular season by hosting district co-leader Van Alstyne on Tuesday night.

District 9-3A

Pottsboro 97, S&S 32

POTTSBORO — Jaxon Recer scored 23 points as Pottsboro clinched the second seed for the playoffs with a victory against S&S on Tuesday night.

Kai Barr added 14 points, Cameron Curry chipped in 10 points, Blake Dyer totaled nine points and Jared Miller and Zach Wideman each finished with eight points for Pottsboro (27-3, 8-2), which hosts fourth-place Ponder on Friday night.

Angel Ortega had eight points and Jake Reynolds added seven points for S&S (2-22, 0-11), which plays at third-place Gunter on Friday night.

Whitesboro 61, Callisburg 42

WHITESBORO — The Whitesboro Bearcats clinched the outright district title with a victory against Callisburg on Tuesday night.

Whitesboro (22-7, 11-0) has the district bye on Friday night before closing out the regular season at home against Pilot Point on Tuesday.

District 12-2A

Tom Bean 55, Tioga 41

TOM BEAN — Ben Lind scored 12 points as second-place Tom bean defeated fourth-place Tioga in district action on Tuesday night.

Lance Pauler and Cory Welch each chipped in nine points apiece for Tom Bean (23-6, 6-2), which hosts first-place Lindsay on Friday night.

Reagan Mejia had 11 points and Landon Thompson added eight points for Tioga, which clinched a playoff spot despite the loss. The Bulldogs play at third-place Valley View on Friday night.

Lindsay 80, Collinsville 29

COLLINSVILLE — The Collinsville Pirates suffered a district loss against first-place Lindsay on Tuesday night.

Collinsville hosts Sam Rayburn on Friday night.

TAPPS District 2-3A

Texoma Christian 33, Dallas Lutheran 30

Weston Chaddick scored eight points as second-place Texoma Christian edged fourth-place Dallas Lutheran in district action on Tuesday night.

Mathias C0leman and Tre Boyd added six points apiece for Texoma Christian (14-11, 9-2), which clinched the second seed for the playoffs with the victory.