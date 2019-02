DALLAS — T’anna Boyd scored 16 points as Texoma Christian clinched the top seed for the playoffs and at least a share of the district title with a 51-18 victory against Dallas Yavneh in TAPPS District 2-3A action on Monday night.

Tinsley Love added nine points, Bri Yale chipped in eight points and Cana Miller totaled seven points for Texoma Christian (15-7, 10-0), which can earn the outright district crown with a home victory against Dallas Lutheran tonight at 6:30 p.m.