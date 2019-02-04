DURANT, Okla. — Southeastern Oklahoma State has announced that The Ballpark in Durant, the long-time home of the Savage Storm baseball program, will be renamed to Mike Metheny Field in honor of the Storm Hall of Famer and NCAA Division II all-time wins leader.

A dedication ceremony is scheduled for April 6.

“My family and I are honored and humbled at the thought of having the Southeastern baseball field carry the Metheny name,” Metheny said. “We truly enjoyed my 47 years here as player and coach and have a deep emotional attachment to that piece of ground on the Southeastern campus.”

Zach Crabtree, who succeeded Metheny as baseball coach, added his endorsement.

“What a fitting way to honor Coach Metheny’s career and all the accomplishments of his 37 teams here at Southeastern,” Crabtree said. “Coach Metheny set the standard high here at Southeastern. Not only does he have the most wins in NCAA DII history, but he is also one of the very few Oklahoma college baseball coaches to lead their program to a National Championship.”

Metheny becomes the third former Southeastern coach to have a venue on campus named in his honor, joining Bloomer Sullivan (gymnasium and arena) and Paul Laird (football field).

He had his No. 1 jersey retired on Nov. 11, 2017, joining his predecessor Don Parham (No. 5 5) and major leaguer Brett Butler (No. 2) in that honor.

He finishes his career with 1,324 career victories against 679 losses and three ties to push his career winning percentage to .660 over 37 seasons, averaging just over 35 wins per season.

Metheny is ranked among the top 20 on the all-time wins list regardless of division, climbing to 19th on the list.

If that list is narrowed to coaches who have picked up all of their victories at one school, Metheny would rank eighth all-time.

His connection with Southeastern has spanned more than 40 years from his beginnings as a player, through being a graduate assistant, an assistant coach and ultimately taking over as the head coach for the 1981 season.

Metheny guided the program through its successful transition from NAIA to NCAA Division II and in just the second season at the D-II level he led his squad to the Division II World Series and Southeastern earned its first national championship in 2000.

That title earned him the 2000 National Coach of the Year honor at the American Baseball Coaches Convention.

While a member of the NAIA, his teams made seven trips to the NAIA World Series and earned three runner-up finishes.

His teams claimed 15 conference championships and he has earned conference coach of the year honors nine times and regional coach of the year seven times.

He coached 54 players who have signed professional contracts and has guided 35 players to a total of 42 All-American honors.

Among those are a pair of National Player of the Year honorees in Alan Cartwright in 1982 and Cary Ammons in 1997.

In January of 1999, he was inducted into the NAIA Hall of Fame while at the American Baseball Coaches Convention in Atlanta, Ga.

He was inducted into the Southeastern Athletics Hall of Fame in 2010.