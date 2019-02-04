DALLAS — Weston Chaddick scored 10 points for second-place Texoma Christian during a 66-46 loss against first-place Dallas Yavneh in TAPPS District 2-3A action on Monday night.

Mathias Coleman added nine points, Thomas Barnett chipped in six points and Caleb Roberts totaled five points for Texoma Christian (13-11, 8-2), which can clinch the second seed for the playoffs with a home victory against Dallas Lutheran on Tuesday.

Dallas Yavneh (23-5, 10-0), clinched the top seed for the playoffs with the victory.