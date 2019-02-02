RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. — Katie Webb scored 20 points, including a pair of free throws with three seconds to play that lifted Southeastern Oklahoma State to a 71-69 victory over Arkansas Tech in Great American Conference action on Saturday.

Haiden Williams came off the bench with a career-high 18 points, going 7-of-14 from the field.

Neely Noel nearly matched her season-high as well, finishing one shy with 14 points on 5-of-10 shooting that included a 3-of-6 effort from three.

Alix Robinson rounded out the double-digit scorers with 11 points on the strength of a trio of threes.

Webb also paced the club with three assists and she joined Tracy Johnson in pulling down team highs of four rebounds for the Storm (11-7, 9-5), which hosts Oklahoma Baptist at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday night.