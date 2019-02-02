EDMOND, Okla. — Southeastern Oklahoma State’s Colton Buckner connected on an RBI double to plate Jacoby Adkins in the bottom of the 10th inning to lift the Savage Storm to a 3-2 victory over Emporia State on Saturday at the Edmond First Pitch Invitational.

Easton Elliott collected a pair of hits and a pair of walks, while Buckner was joined by Bryce Deatherage, Austin Ferguson, Joseph Cerda, and Slayde Ortiz with one hit apiece for the Storm (1-1), who face Pittsburg State at 4 p.m. on Sunday to close out the event.

Buckner, Cerda, and Davis Jenks each drove in a run as well.

Mason Whitmarsh allowed a run on four hits with eight strikeouts over seven innings.Collin Jameson earned the win after striking out two in the top of the 10th inning.