The Sherman boys soccer team earned a 1-1 tie against Melissa in non-district action on Friday at Bearcat Stadium.

Jaime Robles scored in the second half off a corner from Jose Nandin to tie the score. Sherman (4-4-5) hosts Royse City Tuesday to close out non-district play.

Melissa’s Octavio Barbosa scored off an assist from Jonathan Ollila in the first half.

Girls

Melissa 6, Sherman 1

The Sherman girls soccer team closed out non-district play with a loss against Melissa at Bearcat Stadium on Friday.

Lizbeth Sanchez scored the goal for the Lady Bearcats (4-7-2), which kicks off District 10-5A action by hosting Princeton at 7:15 p.m. on Friday.