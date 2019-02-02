RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. — Jett Jobe set a Southeastern Oklahoma State record with 10 three-pointers but the Savage Storm lost at Arkansas Tech, 84-82, in Great American Conference play on Saturday afternoon.

Jobe finished with a career-high 34 points in going 10-of-14 from behind the arc.

Kevin Buckingham was next with 14 points while Kellen Manek finished with 11 points on 4-of-8 shooting with a pair of threes.

Al Ervin, Manek, and Jobe each dished out three assists. Ervin also hauled in a game-high 12 rebounds to lead the way, while Manek added eight boards.

Buckingham finished with six rebounds, including the 500th of his career to become the 10th player in program history to reach that mark.

The Storm (12-6, 8-6) host Oklahoma Baptist at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday.