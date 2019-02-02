Libby Ticknor scored 13 points during Sherman’s 49-41 loss against McKinney North in District 10-5A action on Friday night at Bearcat Gymnasium.

Kursten Alexander, Jadyne Gatewood and Sa’Nyah Hunter all finished with seven points for Sherman (7-24, 0-9), which closes out its season at second-place Denison at 6:15 p.m. on Tuesday night.

McKinney North (10-19, 4-5) is tied with Lovejoy for third place.

District 9-3A

Pottsboro 57, Gunter 40

GUNTER — Riley Westervelt hit 14-of-16 shots and all four free-throw attempts to finish with 32 points and grabbed five steals as district co-leader Pottsboro beat third-place Gunter on Friday night.

Hannah Fellinger added 13 points, five assists, four rebounds and four steals, Tatum Rekieta grabbed seven rebounds and Hadley Williams collected five steals for Pottsboro (21-7, 10-1), which stayed tied with Ponder and hosts S&S to close out the regular season.

Gunter (18-9, 7-5), which is locked into the third seed, has the district bye on the final night of the regular season. The Lady Tigers will face the runner-up of District 10-3A — either Van Alstyne or Bells — in the first round of the playoffs next week.

Ponder 72, Whitesboro 19

PONDER — Libby Langford and Elly Harper each scored five points during Whitesboro’s loss against district co-leader Ponder on Friday night.

Kendall Sluder and Abbie Davenport each chipped in three points for Whitesboro (6-24, 1-10), which closes out the regular season by hosting Callisburg.

Kaia Williams scored 22 points for Ponder (25-8, 10-1), which remained tied with Pottsboro for first place. Ponder finishes the regular season at Pilot Point on Tuesday.

Pilot Point 44, S&S 35

SADLER — The S&S Lady Rams suffered a district loss against Pilot Point on Friday night.

S&S (13-19, 4-7) fell into a tie with Callisburg for the final playoff spot going into the last night of the regular season. S&S plays at district co-leader Pottsboro and Callisburg (11-16, 4-7) is at last-place Whitesboro.

Pilot Point (7-23, 3-8), which plays at district co-leader Ponder, needs to win and have both S&S and Callisburg lose to force a three-way tie.

District 10-3A

Howe 56, Leonard 50

LEONARD — Ally Harvey had 18 points, four blocks and three steals as Howe clinched the outright district title and the top seed for the playoffs with a victory against fourth-place Leonard on Friday night.

Calley Vick added 11 points and three steals, Sierra Copeland and Jenna Honore scored nine points apiece and Cassidy Anderson totaled seven points and four rebounds for Howe (20-9, 10-1), which hosts Bonham to finish out the regular season on Tuesday night.

Leonard (13-19, 5-7) has the district bye on Tuesday and will wait to see if it clinches a playoff spot. Leonard needs Blue Ridge to lose against Bells to get in, otherwise Leonard and Blue Ridge will play for the district’s final playoff spot.

Bells 59, Whitewright 37

WHITEWRIGHT — Alexis Grove scored 16 points as second-place Bells defeated Whitewright in district action on Friday night.

Cheznie Hale added 13 points, Haley Arledge chipped in nine points, Kayton Arnold and Mia Moore finished with eight points apiece and Gabby Smith totaled seven points for Bells (21-8, 8-3), which stayed tied with Van Alstyne in second place. Bells hosts Blue Ridge to close out the regular season on Tuesday night.

Jy Johnson scored 15 points, Natalie Alexander chipped in five points and Callie McGee and Gracie Robinson finished with four points apiece for Whitewright (10-20, 1-10), which closes out its season at Van Alstyne on Tuesday night.

Van Alstyne 37, Bonham 26

BONHAM — Emma Donald scored 12 points as second-place Van Alstyne defeated Bonham in district action on Friday night.

Maegan Thomas added 10 points and Torin Riddick chipped in seven points for Van Alstyne (20-8, 8-3), which remained tied with Bells in the standings. VA closes out the regular season by hosting Whitewright on Tuesday night.

Melanee Lewis scored 12 points and Averi Reeves chipped in eight points for Bonham, which ends its season at first-place Howe on Tuesday night.

District 12-2A

Collinsville 54, Tioga 14

TIOGA — Brittney Fields scored 20 points as first-place Collinsville defeated Tioga in district action on Friday night.

Carrie Johnson added 11 points for Collinsville (27-1, 9-0), which hosts Lindsay to close out the regular season on Tuesday night.

Tioga plays at Tom Bean to close out its season on Tuesday night.

Valley View 61, Tom Bean 37

VALLEY VIEW — The Tom Bean Lady Tomcats suffered a district loss against second-place Valley View on Friday night.

Tom Bean closes out the regular season by hosting Tioga on Tuesday night.

Valley View plays at third-place Sam Rayburn on Tuesday and a win would clinch the second seed for the playoffs.