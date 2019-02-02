MANSFIELD — Denison senior Lindsay Looney will defend her Class 5A state titles for the second straight season after winning region championships in the 200 individual medley and the 100 butterfly at the Class 5A Region II meet on Saturday afternoon.

Looney, who was named the Swimmer of the Meet, was the best in the region in the 100 butterfly, breaking her own school record of 54.12 seconds, and the 200 IM with a time of 2:02.85.

The Class 5A state swim meet is on February 15-16 at the University of Texas’ Lee and Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center.

Looney enters her fourth and final appearance at state having won won six medals in her career so far with five of them being gold to go with a silver as a freshman in the 100 fly.

Last spring she won the 200 IM for the third straight year in 2:00.54 and the 100 butterfly in a state meet record time of 54.40 seconds.

The 200 free relay of Looney, Brooke Finch, Brinley Finch and Emmaline Hill finished seventh with a school record time of 1:48.20. Looney opened the race by breaking her own record in the 50 free at 23.36 seconds.

The Lady Jackets 200 medley relay of Looney, both Finches and Hill placed eighth with a time of 2:05.24 to set the school record.

Brooke Finch was 10th in the 200 freestyle with a time of 2:14.15 and was 14th in the 100 free with a time of 1:00.37.

Brinley Finch placed 16th in the 100 backstroke with a time of 1:12.45 and finished 17th in the 100 free with a time of 1:04.13.

The Lady Jackets finished 11 in the team standings with 97 points, just five points from the top 10.

Sherman’s regional effort was led by Bella Maldonado’s sixth-place finish in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:15.04. She was also 12th in the 200 freestyle in 2:17.14.

Brenna Michaelsen finished 13th in the 100 butterfly with a time of 1:09.55 and was 15th in the 500 freestyle 6:28.19.

The 200 medley relay of Paige McMahan, Maldonado, Michaelsen and Grace Quick finished 10th with a time of 2:11.25 and the quartet also combined for a 16th-place finish in the 200 freestyle relay in 1:59.24.

The 400 free relay of McMahan, Quick, Grace Deffibaugh and Jordyn Berenguer placed 11th in 4:36.01.

The Lady Bearcats were 14th in the team standings with 52 points.

On the boys side, Sherman was led by a 10th-place finish from Dylan Shull in the 100 butterfly in 1:00.83. Shull also was 13th in the 50 freestyle at 24.51 seconds.

Pablo Portoles Loren was 15th in the 100 breaststroke at 1:13.44.

The 200 medley relay of Sam Aguilar, Portoles Loren, Shull and Aldo Cornejo was 13th in 2:00.41 while the quartet also combined on the 200 freestyle relay and placed 15th with a time of 1:43.54.