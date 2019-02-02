WHITEWRIGHT — Aaron Pitt scored 21 points as fourth-place Whitewright beat Bells, 64-42, to clinch a playoff spot in District 10-3A action on Friday night.

Kylan Watson and Dylan Cordell chipped in 12 points apiece, Jordan Meixelsperger added 10 points and Marcus Reeves finished with nine points for Whitewright (19-10, 5-4), which plays at second-place Van Alstyne on Tuesday night.

Bells hosts Blue Ridge on Tuesday.

Van Alstyne 63, Bonham 56, OT

BONHAM — Samuel Tormos scored 37 points as Van Alstyne handed Bonham its first 10-3A loss with an overtime effort on Friday night.

Van Alstyne (17-13, 8-1) moved a half-game behind the first-place Warriors. The Panthers host fourth-place Whitewright on Tuesday night.

Josh Ukpe scored 25 points, Brandon Dona added 10 points, Cam Reed chipped in eight points and Tyler Rodriguez finished with seven points for Bonham (24-5, 9-1).

Leonard 55, Howe 53

LEONARD — The Howe Bulldogs suffered a close 10-3A loss against third-place Leonard on Friday night.

Howe (8-16, 1-8) hosts first-place Bonham on Tuesday night.

Leonard (12-13, 7-3) has the district bye on Tuesday before facing Leonard on Friday night.

District 10-5A

McKinney North 59, Sherman 44

The Sherman Bearcats suffered a district loss against first-place McKinney North on Friday night at Bearcat Gymnasium.

Sherman (9-19, 1-6) fell a game behind Denison for 10-5A’s final playoff spot going into its match-up at Denison on Tuesday night.

District 9-3A

Pottsboro 81, Gunter 50

GUNTER — Kai Barr scored 28 points as second-place Pottsboro defeated third-place Gunter in district action on Friday night.

Jaxon Recer added 20 points, Daniel Arnold chipped in 12 points and Cy Shope finished with seven points for Pottsboro (26-3, 7-2), which can clinch the second seed for the playoffs with a victory when it hosts S&S on Tuesday night.

Clay Lemons and Zander Turner each scored 12 points, Kobe Hunter added 10 points and Alex Covington totaled seven points for Gunter (17-9, 6-4), which remained a half-game ahead of fourth-place Ponder. The Tigers have the district bye on Tuesday but can still clinch a playoff spot with a Pilot Point loss. Gunter will host S&S on Friday night.

Whitesboro 67, Ponder 48

PONDER — Cade Acker had 19 points and four assists as Whitesboro clinched the top seed for the playoffs with a victory against fourth-place Ponder on Friday night.

Tryston Gaines added 15 points and five rebounds, Montana Morgan totaled 10 points, six rebounds and four assists and Scout Sanders and Andrew Fletcher chipped in six points apiece for Whitesboro (21-7, 10-0), which can earn the outright district championship with a win at home against Callisburg on Tuesday night.

Ponder (12-17, 5-4) remains a half-game behind Gunter and two ahead of Pilot Point in a battle for the district’s final two playoff spots.

Pilot Point 81, S&S 29

SADLER — The S&S Rams suffered a district loss against fifth-place Pilot Point in district action on Friday night.

S&S (2-21, 0-10) plays at second-place Pottsboro on Tuesday night.

Pilot Point (12-13, 3-6) remained in the playoff hunt with the victory and plays at fourth-place Ponder on Tuesday. A loss by the Bearcats would eliminate them.

District 12-2A

Tioga 27, Collinsville 25

TIOGA — Reagan Mejia scored 10 points as third-place Tioga edged fifth-place Collinsville in district action on Friday night.

Tioga remained tied with Valley View for third place and the Bulldogs will look to clinch a playoff spot with a victory at second-place Tom Bean on Tuesday night.

Gustavo Romo scored 10 points to pace Collinsville, which hosts first-place Lindsay on Tuesday night.

Valley View 63, Tom Bean 55

VALLEY VIEW — The second-place Tom Bean Tomcats suffered a district loss against third-place Valley View on Friday night.

Tom Bean (22-6, 5-2) hosts Tioga, which is tied with Valley View for third place, on Tuesday night.

Valley View plays at Sam Rayburn on Tuesday and a win would clinch a playoff spot.