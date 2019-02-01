DURANT, Okla. — Southeastern Oklahoma State head football coach Tyler Fenwick has announced the additions of Todd Throckmorton and Erik Johnson to the coaching staff.

Throckmorton will become the team’s offensive coordinator and offensive line coach while Johnson will handle the defensive coordinator duties and coach the Savage Storm linebackers.

Throckmorton comes to Southeastern after two seasons as the offensive line coach and assistant head coach at Wisconsin-Stevens Point, where he also coordinated the team’s recruiting efforts.

Prior to his time at UW-SP, Throckmorton spent four seasons as the offensive coordinator at Missouri Western State, taking the position in 2013 after Fenwick left to become the head coach at Missouri S&T.

His time as the offensive coordinator capped his third stint coaching at MWSU, with his latest stop starting in 2009 when he became tight ends coach before taking over the offensive line from 2019-2012 and ultimately on to OC duties in 2013.

His return to MWSU followed a three-year span at New Mexico as the tight ends coach. In 2004-05, he returned to Missouri Western to coach the offensive line following four years as the head coach at Fort Lewis College.

Johnson joins the Savage Storm after a five-year stint as the defensive back coach at Claremont College in California and brings 27 years of coaching experience.

While at CMS he coached six defensive backs who earned All-Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference honors, including three first-team selections.

Those teams tallied 54 interceptions over five seasons and a total of 80 takeaways in that span.

Prior to CMS, Johnson was the defensive coordinator for Occidental College from 2002-2012, where he was promoted to associate head coach prior to the 2012 season.

During his time at Occidental, the team won four SCIAC titles and the defense led the SCIAC in fewest points allowed and rushing defense in 2003 and 2004.

Prior to his arrival to Occidental, he coached at Crescenta Valley High School (Defensive Coordinator, 2001), John Muir High School (Assistant Coach, 1993-1994; Head Coach, 1994-2000) and Blair High School (Assistant Coach 1991-1993).