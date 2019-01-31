DURANT, Okla. — Southeastern men’s tennis will head into the spring season as the favorite to repeat as the Great American Conference champions in the GAC preseason poll released on Wednesday.

The Savage Storm earned 16 points and four of the five first-place votes, finishing ahead of Harding, which received the remaining first-place nod.

Ouachita Baptist was third in the poll, followed by Southern Arkansas and Oklahoma Baptist.

The Savage Storm won the GAC regular-season title for the third time in the last four seasons as they went undefeated in league play.

Southeastern added its second GAC Tournament championship crown and garnered a trip to the NCAA Regionals. Southeastern returns its four All-GAC selections, headlined by Player and Newcomer of the Year Carlos Anez. Sandro Leno and Ondrej Nice also made the first team while Danrich Kruger landed on the second team.

SE finished the 2018 season with a 3-0 mark in GAC play and an 11-8 mark overall.

Southeastern opens play on Feb. 9 at Southwest Baptist.