SEARCY, Ark. — Katie Webb’s 20 points led all scorers, but Southeastern Oklahoma State was scoreless over then final 4:14 of the contest in a 63-53 loss at Harding on Thursday night.

The Savage Storm drop to 10-7 overall and 8-5 in Great American Conference play heading into a Saturday afternoon contest at Arkansas Tech at 1 p.m.

Webb put up 20 points for the 10th time this season, using a 10-of-14 effort at the free throw line to power her performance.

She was joined in double-figures by Alix Robinson, who turned in 14 points on a 4-of-9 effort from three-point range.

Briley Moon and Robinson dished out three assists each to lead the team.