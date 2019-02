T’anna Boyd scored 17 points as first-place Texoma Christian defeated Dallas Lakehill, 57-26, in TAPPS District 2-3A action at TCS on Thursday night.

Emily Wagnitz added 11 points, Tinsley Love chipped in seven points, Cana Miller totaled six points and Bri Yale and Jennifer Cogswell finished with five points apiece for Texoma Christian (14-7, 9-0), which can clinch the district title with a victory at Dallas Yavneh on Monday night.