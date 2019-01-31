The stained part is up either river and you have muddy to stained water. Considering the Corp is still discharging 30,000 feet of water at last check, the lake is dropping as well.

Above the Willis and Roosevelt Bridges the water is muddy or heavily stained. The open gates are pulling stained water down into the main lake and dropping the elevation.

Now the water temperature is getting to where I like it. Wednesday I was getting 43-45 degrees. Now even conditions are right for my winter bass — some wind, a cloudy, overcast day and light rain — are perfect to turn the smallmouth on.

Fishing should be good; fast forward to what we are getting now. One front after another leads to perfect miserable conditions one day and sunny blue bird days the next. I’m confused and the bass seem to be too.

I have fished before every front that has come through last week and this week. The pros and magazine writers say fish turn on just before a front arrives. I have seen it happen but now with the dropping water, stain and rapidly changing weather, getting a limit of bass hard.

Sunday, Monday and Wednesday of this week I was on the lake every morning. Those three mornings saw two zeros for me. Wednesday it was perfect for a while with cloud cover and some wind. The bite was there, although slow; some is better than none.

The truly big fish like I had been catching were no shows. Smaller Kentuckys were willing to bite if you pulled it in front of them. I tried steady slow reeling my YUM Pulse on a 1/2 oz head with no takers. Picking up my rod with a Blakemore Road Runner 1/4 oz. Head Jig and putting on a plain white 4 Inch Pulse and spraying it with YUM Shad Scent and making long casts, I was twiddling my thumbs waiting as it slowly fell.

The best way to fish a Road Runner is slow; that’s why I love the heads in winter for bass and spring for crappie, along with making it easy to change out soft plastic bodies. Making my slow, almost dead, stick retrieve after several casts I got the tic and put a spot in the boat of around two pounds.

In the next hour I caught three more about the same size making multi casts to the same area. I was grinning like a possum in a persimmon tree. The sun came out and it was like a switch — the bite quit. The fish I caught all came on the 1/4 oz Blakemore jig head and a 4 inch YUM white Pulse swimbait doused with YUM Shad attractant. They would not touch my same bait on a 1/2 oz ball jig head.

Fish can be finicky. Some days they will hit a certain color. Then for some reason they may quit; changing to another color often will get them biting again. A little later they may want something else. Lure or bait size also plays a big part. In winter I seem to catch more fish on a bigger lure but trying a smaller lure can catch big fish too. I fish more than most people and catch my share of fish but I’m still not sure I’m as smart as the fish are.

While bass fishing is slow, stripers are making up for it. Talking to John Blasingame of Adventure Texoma Outdoors (903-814-5566) and the guides who work out of our cove, striper fishing is good now with lots of overs and good numbers of box fish.

Mid-morning to late afternoon fishing for stripers seems to be the best time. Guides are using several different ways to fish, dead sticking, using YUMbrella Rigs, live bait. Other baits to try can be 4- or 5-inch swimbaits on 1 oz. jig heads, or big 2-3-ounce slabs. Most of the striper boats I see are working the mouth of Little Mineral and out in the lake.

I saw a few fishing off the rocky point from Grandpappy Wednesday. I saw one day out of the three with the gulls working in Little Mineral. Most of the time they are just setting. On the other hand, big white pelicans are showing up in numbers.

The one thing missing right now in my winter spots is bait. The mouths of the coves I’m fishing are loaded with bait and fish that look like stripers, toward the back where my spots are, bait is scarce as hen’s teeth.

My advice to you people that want to go fishing now — dress warm, pick an ugly day with a brisk wind blowing, find some deep sand drops with the wind blowing in on them, tie up if you can. Make sure your lure gets to the bottom before retrieving. When your lure hits the water, go to stripping line so your bait falls straight down.

If you don’t give it slack to fall in the deep water, you will likely hit bottom 10-20 feet from where your lure hits. As your bait falls, if you don’t peel off slack for it, it will swing down like a pendulum and swim back toward your boat or boat slip.

Last suggestion: wait until a little later in the morning or afternoon to fish for stripers.

The results from Little Dixies’ January Bass Tournament: 25 people fished and caught 15 bass. Big Bass was a 5.47-pounder. First place was Mark and Cade Bisson with five fish at 13.13pounds, second was Joe Johnson and Brandon Beaver with 12.56 pounds, third place was Lee Hamil and Jerry Tounbbee with two at 9.45 pounds, fourth place was Durward Cook and Jerry Brown at 2.20 pounds and fifth was James Wallace and Billy Stephens at 2.16 pounds.