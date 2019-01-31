Want to get a first hand look at how some of the best hunting knives in the world are made right here in Texoma’s own backyard?

Then you’re in luck this weekend as a long-awaited episode of How It’s Made airs on the Discovery Channel this Sunday, Feb. 3, at 11:30 a.m. (Check cable and satellite TV listings for any possible changes.)

That’s when the popular TV show will feature one of Texomaland’s top outdoor-related businesses, Charles Allen’s DiamondBlade Knives, located at North Texas Regional Airport in Denison.

“Just received notice from the How It’s Made program that the segment on our DiamondBlade Friction Forged knives will air (this) Sunday morning, Feb. 3 at 11:30 a.m. CST,” Allen said in an email earlier this week.

According to a DiamondBlade news release that I received a few months ago, the filming of the company’s patented “Friction Forging” knife making process actually took place back on Sept. 29, 2017 at the Denison factory after the show contacted Allen earlier that same year.

“We are certainly honored to be featured by How It’s Made showing how our Friction Forging process creates the sharpest, toughest, and longest lasting shaving knife edge known”, Allen said at the time.

According to the previous news release, the show’s four-man film crew took an entire day to video every aspect of DiamondBlade’s knife making process at the local facility located at 3100 Airport Drive (www.diamondbladeknives.com; 903-786-7366).

That manufacturing process creates what is arguably the world’s best overall hunting knife, one that Allen and a couple of his Brigham Young University metallurgy friends, Dr. Tracy Nelson and Dr. Carl Sorensen, designed more than a decade ago.

When Allen first introduced me to the DiamondBlade knives he was making back in 2006, it didn’t take long to figure out that the local D-Town company had hit not only a home run, but a walk-off grand slam in the knife making industry.

Based upon the Friction Stir Processing (FSP) of hard metals, the technology was applied to knife making, resulting in one of the biggest — if not the biggest — revolutions in the knife-making industry in several decades.

But don’t take my word for it. Instead, take extensive testing — including hundreds of repetitive cuts on 1/2-inch manila rope with the CATRA (Cutlery Allied Trade Research Association) Razor Edge Sharpness Tester — as proof.

A decade ago, Allen and Nelson showed me a variety of such tests being conducted with the CATRA machinery, along with various other testing procedures that included the use of 100% nitric acid, days-long saltwater immersion, and exercises designed to beat standards from the American Bladesmith Society.

Why all of the knife abuse and careful testing, much of it at the Alaska Expedition Company hunting and fishing lodge that Allen and his wife Jody operate seasonally on the 49th State’s silver salmon rich Tsiu River?

Simple — the Denison businessman, who is also an Alaskan bush pilot and owner of the companion knife making company, Knives of Alaska (www.knivesofalaska.com) — was hunting for knife making perfection.

“Our goal was to construct a blade with a super-sharp, long-lasting, corrosion-proof edge that also had an extremely tough spine, which makes breakage difficult,” Allen said after the product’s initial release.

“Simply put, we wanted to produce high performance blades that are superior to anything on the market,” he added.

This weekend, the television world gets to see that idea first hand on the How It’s Made program.

I plan to be watching and I hope you will too. Because one of Texoma’s best is getting recognized for its outstanding products and some truly revolutionary work.