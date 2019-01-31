SEARCY, Ark. — Kevin Buckingham had a career-high 33 points and joined the 1,000-point club while leading Southeastern to an 84-57 win over Harding on Thursday night.

The Savage Storm improve to 12-5 overall and 8-5 in Great American Conference play heading into a Saturday afternoon matchup at Arkansas Tech at 3 p.m.

He became the 13th player in Southeastern men’s basketball history to reach 1,000 points.

Buckingham was 14-of-17 from the field and hit three threes and was joined in double-digits by Kellen Manek, who turned in 10 points on a 5-of-7 shooting effort. He also had eight rebounds and needs five to get the 500th of his career

Jett Jobe and Al Ervin dishing out seven assists each.

Ervin added six boards while Manek chipped in five.