Weston Chaddick scored 17 points as second-place Texoma Christian slipped by third-place Dallas Lakehill, 45-42, to clinch a playoff spot in TAPPS District 2-3A action at TCS on Thursday night.

Griffin Stange added eight points, Tristin Edwards chipped in six points and Caleb Roberts and Mathias Coleman added four points apiece for Texoma Christian (13-10, 8-1), which plays at first-place Dallas Yavneh on Monday night.