DURANT, Okla. — Southeastern women’s tennis heads into the spring picked fifth in the Great American Conference preseason poll released on Wednesday.

The Savage Storm earned 20 points, finishing just behind Southern Arkansas.

Oklahoma Baptist is the preseason favorite with 32 points while Harding is second with 31 points. Arkansas Tech checks in third with 24 points. Henderson State was sixth and Ouachita Baptist was seventh.

The Savage Storm finished second in the GAC last season with a 5-1 mark in league play and posted an 11-11 record overall.

Southeastern will replace a trio of All-GAC honorees, including first-teamers Sandra Reljic and Luisa Auffarth.

The Storm does return four players from last season — senior Chiara Berg, junior India Shiaelis, amnd sophomores Diana Budnik and Nina Sergeev.

Southeastern opens play on Feb. 9 at Southwest Baptist.