BRIDGEPORT — The Denison Lady Yellow Jackets closed out non-district play with a 2-1 victory against Bridgeport on Tuesday night.

Denison (10-3) has matched the most wins by the program since the 2009 season and is tied for second-most in a season behind the 13 victories in 2008.

The Lady Jackets open District 10-5A play at McKinney North at 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday night.

Sherman 0, Gainesville 0

Karen Lopez earned the shutout as the Lady Bearcats played Gainesville to a scoreless tie in non-district action at Bearcat Stadium on Tuesday night.

Presleigh Walser and Yesnia Martinez returned from injury to help on defense for Sherman (4-6-2), which hosts Melissa on Friday to close out non-district play.

Boys

Non-district

Wichita Falls Rider 9, Denison 1

The Denison Yellow Jackets suffered a loss against Wichita Falls Rider to close out non-district play at Munson Stadium on Monday night.

Denison (2-7-1) opens District 10-5A action by hosting McKinney North at 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday at Munson Stadium.