Zya Nugent had 29 points and 12 rebounds as second-place Denison defeated third-place Princeton, 70-27, in District 10-5A action at Denison on Tuesday night.

Nugent needs 15 points to break the program’s all-time scoring record, which Shayla Moore set at 2,777 points from 2002-06.

Ikia Lacy scored 12 points, Jade Fry chipped in 11 points and seven rebounds, Zachareia Sommers totaled eight points, eight assists and five rebounds and Taryn Gaines added six points, five blocks, four assists and three rebounds for Denison (20-10, 7-1), which travels to first-place Wylie East on Friday.

The Lady Jackets are guaranteed no worse than a second seed for the playoffs.

Lovejoy 52, Sherman 31

Abigail Khader scored seven points during Sherman’s loss against Lovejoy in District 10-5A action at Bearcat Gymnasium on Tuesday night.

Olivia Bindel also finished with seven points for Sherman (7-23, 0-8), which hosts McKinney North on Friday night.

Lovejoy moved into a three-way tie with North and Princeton for third place.

District 9-3A

Gunter 54, Pilot Point 45

PILOT POINT — Tori Gittens scored 21 points as third-place Gunter clinched a playoff spot with a victory against Pilot Point on Tuesday night.

Bri Carr added 11 points, Sarah Putnicki chipped in nine points and Taylor Boddie finished with six points for Gunter (18-8, 7-4), which is locked into the third seed and will take on the runner-up in 10-3A in the first round of the playoffs. Gunter finishes its season by hosting district co-leader Pottsboro on Friday.

Brooke Lane scored 14 points and Kenedee Gist finished with seven points for Pilot Point (6-23, 2-8), which plays at S&S on Friday.

S&S 45, Whitesboro, 31

WHITESBORO — Halie Hicks scored 16 points as S&S defeated Whitesboro in district action on Tuesday night.

Suzy Griffin added nine points and Kaylee Baker totaled seven points for S&S (13-18, 4-6), which moved a half-game ahead of Callisburg for the final playoff spot with two games remaining. The Lady Rams host Pilot Point on Friday night.

Libby Langford had nine points, nine rebounds and six steals, Elly Harper added eight points and three rebounds, Ashlee Hensley chipped in six points and three rebounds and Maggie McCorkle grabbed five rebounds for Whitesboro (6-23, 1-9), which plays at district co-leader Ponder on Friday night.

District 10-3A

Van Alstyne 53, Leonard 47

VAN ALSTYNE — Maegan Thomas and Avery Duncan each finished with 16 points as second-place Van Alstyne clinched a playoff spot with a victory against fourth-place Leonard in district action on Tuesday night.

Torin Riddick chipped in 11 points and Emma Donald added seven points for Van Alstyne (19-8, 7-3), which stayed tied with Bells in second place. The Lady Panthers play at Bonham on Friday night.

Remi Long scored 16 points, Raven Fox added 10 points and Tara Wilkerson and Alexa Rhone each chipped in six points apiece for Leonard (13-18, 5-6), which is a game in the loss column ahead of Bonham and Blue Ridge for the final playoff spot. Leonard will clinch a postseason berth with a win against first-place Howe on Friday night.

Bells 62, Bonham 32

BELLS — Alexis Grove had 21 points and five steals as second-place Bells clinched a playoff spot with a victory against Bonham on Tuesday night.

Gabby Smith totaled 17 points, five rebounds and four steals, Cheznie Hale scored 12 points, Mia Moore finished with five points and eight assists and Kayton Arnold grabbed seven rebounds for Bells (20-8, 7-3), which remained tied with Van Alstyne for second place. Bells plays at Whitewright on Friday night.

Blue Ridge 60, Whitewright 44

BLUE RIDGE — Emily Looney scored 16 points during Whitewright’s district loss against Blue Ridge on Tuesday night.

Jy Johnson added nine points and Natalie Alexander chipped in six points for Whitewright (10-19, 1-9), which hosts Bells on Friday night.

Kylie Mathers scored 23 points and Ellery Martin added 19 points for Blue Ridge (16-13, 4-7), which moved into fifth place.

District 12-2A

Collinsville 73, Tom Bean 33

COLLINSVILLE — Brittney Fields scored 22 points as Collinsville clinched the top seed for the playoffs and at least a share of the district title with a victory against Tom Bean on Tuesday night.

Gracie Cavin added 14 points and Carrie Johnson finished with 12 points for Collinsville (26-1, 8-0), which can earn the district crown outright for the second straight season with a win at Tioga on Friday night.

Kendall Cole scored seven points, Natalie Chapman and Emmy Pennell chipped in six points apiece and Taylor Brown finished with five points for Tom Bean, which was eliminated from playoff contention with the loss. The Lady Tomcats play at second-place Valley View on Friday.

TAPPS District 2-3A

Texoma Christian 41, Dallas Covenant 22

DALLAS — Tinsley Love and T’anna Boyd each scored 13 points as first-place Texoma Christian defeated second-place Dallas Covenant and clinched a playoff spot on Tuesday night.

Emily Wagnitz added four points for Texoma Christian (13-7, 8-0).