Austin College women’s basketball player Bryce Frank has been named to the D3Hoops.com National Team of the Week for the second time this season.

Frank, a senior forward from Granbury, averaged 26 points and 11 rebounds per game in a pair of victories over Centenary and Schreiner. Frank scored 27 points and grabbed 10 rebounds over the Ladies and followed that up with 25 and 12 in the win against the Mountaineers.

She now has six straight double-doubles and is among the national leaders in that category. She also shot nearly 68 percent from the field and better than 82 percent from the free-throw line.

Frank leads the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference in both scoring and rebounding, and in addition to being named to the D3Hoops Team of the Week twice has also been selected as the SCAC Player of the Week four times.