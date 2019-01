The University of Dallas shot 56.3 percent and the Austin College men's basketball team was unable to keep pace, in a 87-70 loss in Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference play on Tuesday night.

Kam Hogan scored 13 points and added six rebounds, five steals and four assists, Michael Holland added 12 points, eight rebounds, and six assists, Jaylyn Cleamons chipped in 12 points and Devin Roland and Kameron Hill each scored 11 points for Austin College (7-12, 3-7).