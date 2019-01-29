COLLINSVILLE — Ben Lind had 16 points, 14 rebounds and three blocks as second-place Tom Bean clinched a playoff spot with a 75-40 victory against Collinsville in District 12-2A action on Tuesday night.

Ryan Weems added 15 points, eight steals, seven rebounds and six assists, Cory Welch scored 14 points and Michael Cooper finished with 10 points, seven rebounds and five steals for Tom Bean (22-5, 5-1), which is in the postseason for the second straight season and has won this many games in a season for the first time since 1989. The Tomcats play at third-place Valley View on Friday night.

Collinsville plays at Tioga on Friday night.

Tioga 45, Sam Rayburn 40

IVANHOE — Reagan Mejia scored 11 points as third-place Tioga defeated Sam Rayburn in 12-2A action on Tuesday night.

Landon Thompson added nine points for the Bulldogs, who remained tied with Valley View in third. Tioga hosts Collinsville on Friday night.

District 10-5A

Princeton 61, Denison 46

Tarrence Gaines scored 13 points during Denison’s district loss against Princeton at home on Tuesday night.

Pierce Barker added eight points while Cade Gordy and Zaelin Wimbish chipped in six points apiece for Denison (6-18, 1-5), which plays at Wylie East on Friday night.

Jeremy Norvell scored 23 points to lead third-place Princeton (15-6, 4-2).

Lovejoy 79, Sherman 59

Tazorrian Smith scored 13 points during Sherman’s district loss against second-place Lovejoy on Tuesday night.

Jalarien Wilson added 10 points while D.J. Hester and Gage Smith chipped in 10 points apiece for Sherman (9-18, 1-5), which hosts first-place McKinney North on Friday night. Sherman, Denison and Wylie East are all still tied for fourth place.

District 9-3A

Whitesboro 67, S&S 40

WHITESBORO — Cade Acker scored 14 points as first-place Whitesboro beat S&S in district action on Tuesday night.

Tryston Gaines and Andrew Fletcher each finished with 12 points, Grante Beste totaled seven points and six rebounds and Joey Gullett chipped in five points and six rebounds for Whitesboro (20-7, 9-0), which plays at fourth-place Ponder on Friday night.

Hunter Jones scored 19 points while Konnor Skaggs and Bryce Darnell added seven points apiece for S&S (2-20, 0-9), which hosts Pilot Point on Friday night.

Gunter 59, Pilot Point 50

PILOT POINT — Clay Lemons scored 20 points as third-place Gunter defeated fifth-place Pilot Point in district action on Tuesday night.

Zander Turner added 15 points, Kyle Watson chipped in 13 points and Kobe Hunter totaled seven points for Gunter (17-8, 6-3), which remained a half-game behind Pottsboro and a half-game ahead of fourth-place Ponder. Gunter hosts Pottsboro on Friday night and the winner will clinch a playoff spot.

Mason Sheppard and Jabari Anderson each scored 10 points while Aydon Cox added eight points for Pilot Point (11-13, 2-6).

District 10-3A

Van Alstyne 64, Leonard 33

VAN ALSTYNE — J.J. Boling scored 17 points as second-place Van Alstyne defeated third-place Leonard in district action on Tuesday night.

Samuel Tormos added 16 points and Tyler Sperry chipped in 13 points for Van Alstyne (16-13, 7-1), which plays at first-place Bonham on Friday night.

Jaylen Duncan scored 11 points, Jace LaCook chipped in eight points and Seth Lewis finished with seven points for Leonard (11-13, 6-3), which clinched a playoff spot despite the loss. The Tigers host Howe on Friday night.

Bonham 69, Bells 38

BELLS — The Bells Panthers suffered a district loss against first-place Bonham on Tuesday night.

Bells plays at Whitewright on Friday night.

Josh Ukpe scored 20 points, Tanner Reaves added 19 points, Noah Shellman chipped in 13 points and Gaige Cravin totaled 10 points for Bonham (24-4, 9-0), which can clinch the top seed for the playoffs and at least a share of the district title with a victory against Van Alstyne on Friday night.

Whitewright 62, Blue Ridge 44

BLUE RIDGE — Dylan Cordell scored 22 points as fourth-place Whitewright defeated fifth-place Blue Ridge in district action on Tuesday night.

Jordan Meixelsperger added 15 points, Kylan Watson chipped in nine points and Seth Jackson totaled seven points for Whitewright (18-10, 4-4), which has a three-game lead on the final postseason berth with four games to play.

TAPPS District 2-3A

Texoma Christian 39, Dallas Covenant 36

DALLAS — Weston Chaddick scored 18 points as second-place Texoma Christian defeated Dallas Covenant in district action on Tuesday night.

Griffin Stange added 11 points and Caleb Roberts chipped in four points for Texoma Christian (12-10, 7-1), which can clinch a playoff spot with a home victory against third-place Dallas Lakehill on Thursday night.