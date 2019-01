The Austin College women’s basketball team extended its winning streak to five games on Tuesday evening, coasting past the University of Dallas, 80-41, in Southern Collegiate Athletic conference play in Hughey Gym.

Bryce Frank poured in 28 points and grabbed 11 rebounds and Ann Savage dished out 10 assists in the victory, and the ‘Roos (16-3, 9-1)forced 32 turnovers.

Ally Longaker chipped in 11 points and nine rebounds and Kacie West had 10 points off the bench for Austin College.