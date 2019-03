Chelle and David Neff talk this week with Steve Wiman, owner of beloved local oddities shop, Uncommon Objects. Steve discusses the art of antiques and assemblage: how his passion for them developed and how Austin's South Congress retail area developed along with it.

Check Steve out:

On his website.

On Uncommon Objects' Instagram

On Uncommon Objects' Jewels Instagram

On Uncommon Objects' Flea Market Instagram